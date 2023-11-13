Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Chris Appleton Files for Divorce from Lukas Gage

It's the end of the road for Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage's whirlwind marriage ... Kim Kardashian's hairstylist has filed for divorce.

Appleton beelined it to court Monday morning, and lists the couple's date of separation as Friday. On the divorce docs, obtained by TMZ, Chris lists "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, and reveals the couple has a prenup in place.

As for the reason for the split, a source close to the couple tells us this was not an easy decision for Chris to make, but he tried everything he could to make the marriage work and needed to make the best decision for himself moving forward.

As we reported, 40-year-old Appleton and 28-year-old got hitched with the help of Kim and Shania Twain in a Vegas ceremony at the Little White Chapel back in April.

It was a relationship that moved super fast, going public with their relationship in February during a trip to Mexico, and engaged only a few weeks before their Vegas wedding.

Gage gushed about Appleton during an interview on the 'Today' show while promoting his role on the Netflix show, "You," saying, "I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love. He's a good-looking man. Something about being in London, I got a taste of the Brits and couldn't help myself."

Funny enough, it was only a week ago when Chris and Lukas' wedding episode aired on "The Kardashians." During the show, Kim advised the couple to get a prenup, advice they followed.