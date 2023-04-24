Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Get Married in Vegas, Kim Kardashian Attends

"White Lotus" star Lukas Gage and celeb hairstylist Chris Appleton are legally united now ... the duo tied the knot over the weekend with one of their special friends in tow.

TMZ has confirmed ... Lukas and Chris got their marriage license on Saturday, according to Clark County Clerk records.

Play video content Instagram / @kimkardashian

Lukas and Chris got hitched over the weekend during a secret wedding ceremony at the Little White Chapel in Vegas ... according to Page Six, which first reported the marriage.

It was reportedly a very intimate affair, with only a handful of guests ... one of whom was their pal Kim Kardashian!

Lukas and Chris reportedly got engaged this month, weeks after confirming their romance on "The Drew Barrymore Show". They went public with their relationship back in February while vacationing in Punta Mita, Mexico.

It's not exactly clear when they started officially dating, but they're definitely not wasting any time ... for better or worse.

Busy weekend for them -- they went with Kim to see Usher's Vegas residency, and she also presented the "Hair Artist of the Year" award to Chris Sunday in L.A. at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards.