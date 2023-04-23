Kim Kardashian Gets Serenaded by Usher at His Las Vegas Residency

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kim Kardashian Up Close & Personal with Usher During Vegas Residency

4/23/2023 6:28 AM PT
Kim Kardashian got some very special treatment from Usher ... not only did she have one of the best seats in the house for his residency -- she got an up close and personal performance, too!

Kim hit the Park MGM Hotel Saturday night to see Usher's "My Way" Vegas show ... a residency that's been hugely successful for months now.

kim amazed
Of course, Usher sang some of his biggest hits, including "Burn," "You Remind Me" and others ... but he also came right up to Kim's seats to serenade her as she watched with hairdresser pal Chris Appleton -- who brought along his fiancé, actor Lukas Gage.

usher singing
Clearly a fan, Kim was all smiles during the show ... and you could tell Usher enjoyed having her in the crowd.

