Kim Kardashian Joins 'American Horror Story' Cast For Upcoming Season

Kim Kardashian is dippin' her toes in the acting pool once again -- only this time, she isn't doing voice-over work -- she's apparently gonna appear alongside some heavy hitters in the upcoming season of "American Horror Story."

Kim dropped the bombshell news Monday morning ... posting a clip that reads, "Emma Roberts & Kim Kardashian are Delicate." It then flashes to the show's title with the iconic intro music.

Of course, 'AHS' is known for keeping the story of each season under wraps for a while, so nothing's known about her role, the connection to Emma's character, or how long KK will appear in the season ... but fans are already begging for more.

The show's honcho, Ryan Murphy, had some glowing things to say about Kim, telling THR, "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,”

It's worth mentioning this isn't Kim's first time at the rodeo -- she's appeared in several projects over the years as cameos and voiced Delores in "PAW Patrol: The Movie" in 2021 ... and will be coming back for the sequel alongside her daughter North, as we reported.

As for Emma, her comeback is HUGE for 'AHS' fans -- she first appeared in "Coven" way back in season 3, and hasn't been seen since 2019's "1984" season ... but many have been asking for her to come back for a while.