Kim Kardashian's Delores the Poodle Debut in 'Paw Patrol' Movie Trailer

Kim Kardashian has a treat for her fans -- the trailer to the movie in which she plays a badass poodle. Yep, it's "Paw Patrol" time!!!

Kim tweeted Thursday she's "so excited for you guys to hear me play Delores in @PawPatrolMovie!" She urged her fans to watch the trailer ... even though her character doesn't get a close-up in the trailer. You can only see her name listed among the long list of featured voices.

Some other stars lending their voices include Jimmy Kimmel, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry, Marsai Martin, Randall Park, Yara Shahidi and Ron Pardo.

Kim will voice Delores ... a newcomer to the pup crew. The pups' mission -- to save the citizens of Adventure City from Mayor Humdinger ... who BTW is a dog-hating cat lover. Woof.

Interesting nugget ... Marsai, who voices Liberty the dachshund, reportedly had no clue Kim K was her co-star during one of their recording sessions.

The main "Paw Patrol" crew is being voiced by the original TV cast members -- Shayle Simons (Zuma), Callum Shoniker (Rocky), Lilly Bartlam (Skye), Kingsley Marshall (Marshall) and Keegan Hedley (Rubble). Chase is the only pup being voiced by someone else ... "Young Sheldon" star Iain Armitage.