Kim Kardashian Getting Protection From Alleged Stalker

This Guy Wants to Get Inside My Home

Kim Kardashian is getting protection from a man she claims is trying to get inside her home -- a man who says he's in love with her -- and he's getting dangerously frustrated.

Kim's lawyer, Shawn Holley, beelined it to court Friday and got a temporary restraining order ... to protect Kim from a 32-year old man named Charles Peter Zelenoff, who she says has been harassing her for months.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Kim claims the guy keeps posting about his desire to pursue a physical relationship with her, and he's got a lot of troubling posts about trying to enter her home.

In the docs, Kim says the guy has filmed videos outside the edge of her property and she claims he's getting increasingly frustrated about not getting inside ... and she says she's scared the man was able to find her home, because she's never shared her address.

She says the guy is dangerous -- he has 2 recent convictions for battery.

Kim is blunt ... in the documents, she's asked her relationship with the guy ... her response, one word -- "stalker."