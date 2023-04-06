Kim Kardashian and North West's TikTok Account Disappears, Taking Break from App

Kim Kardashian and North West's popular TikTok page has seemingly disappeared, and while it may only be temporary, there's also a chance it could be gone for good ... TMZ has learned.

Fans were stunned to see a message reading, "Couldn't find this account" when they tried to visit the page Thursday. However, a family source shed a little more light on what happened, telling us this was a decision made by North ... she just wants to try something new.

The source says, "North has been more interested in focusing her creativity in other areas lately and is taking a break from TikTok. Like most kids, interests change often, so she may be back on as early as tomorrow — or never again."

Of course, North was just as much (if not more) of a driving factor behind the account than Kim, so it makes sense to shut down if she's not feeling it.

Kim recently took her kids on a trip to Japan, so maybe it's possible North found some new creative inspiration abroad ... and decided to ditch the app.

