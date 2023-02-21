Kim Kardashian, Mariah Carey Team Up for TikTok with Monroe and North

Play video content

Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey are gonna have some competition when it comes to owning the spotlight ... as their daughters proved with this family production for TikTok.

Kim posted the vid Monday, featuring her daughter and their 2 big surprise guests. It started out with North and Mariah's 11-year-old daughter, Monroe, showing off their dance moves to MC's trending 2009 song, "It's A Wrap".

The 2 girls do their dance routine until they're joined by their superstar moms lip-synching the track into hairbrushes. Not surprisingly, the daughters end up pushing Mariah and Kim out of frame.

Fans ate up the video -- many of them were shocked MC and KK were hanging out together at Kim's Hidden Hills home. Anything for the kids, right?

And, it wasn't the only TikTok content from the dynamic duo of Monroe and North. Monday night was giving sleepover vibes, as they also hopped on the viral trend of folks recreating Rihanna's Super Bowl performance.