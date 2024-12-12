Karrueche Tran Shows Some Skin in Itty-Bitty, Colorful Bikini in Mexico

Karrueche Tran has escaped the cold weather for some fun in the sun ... hitting up Cancun, Mexico in an itty-bitty bikini ahead of the holidays.

Check it out ... the actress donned a colorful 2-piece swimsuit that perfectly showed off her fit frame ... including her round rump. Karrueche appeared to be busy on her phone, keeping it on hand for most of her time relaxing in the cabana on the net lounger.

Karrueche was notably single for her Mexican getaway ... months after she found herself in the middle of ex Chris Brown's beef with Quavo.

Remember, the model and the singer dated between 2011 and 2015 ... but, nearly a decade later, CB appeared to call out the Migos rapper in his song, "Weakest Link" -- after he and KT were spotted hanging out here and there over the years.

When we caught up with Karrueche in April, she made it clear she wanted to be left out of the feud ... saying she had no opinion one way or the other.

Rumors later circulated in the summer that Karrueche and The Game may've been an item when the latter changed his Instagram profile picture to a photo of her. However, The Game later clarified they were just friends.