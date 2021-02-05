Karrueche Tran Plays Coy About Breakup with Victor Cruz ... During Girls' Night Out

Play video content Breaking News TMZSports.com

Karrueche Tran had a fun night on the town without ex-NFL star Victor Cruz on Thursday night ... seemingly confirming reports the couple has called it quits.

The former "Claws" star hit up Catch in L.A. -- and was all smiles underneath her mask during what appeared to be a fun night out with her lady friends.

We didn't see Cruz at the restaurant -- so, we asked Tran if the reports about the two officially breaking up after 3 years are true.

"I don't know," Tran said playfully to our photog as she left Catch with her friends around 1:30 AM.

If Cruz and Tran are actually done, it was a great run -- the couple seemed inseparable after going public in December 2017 ... taking romantic vacations and providing tons of 🔥 content in Miami over the years.

34-year-old Cruz and 32-year-old Tran are both rich, successful and pretty easy on the eyes ... so it shouldn't be hard for either side to find love again.