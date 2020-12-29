Lindsey Vonn Splits from Fiance P.K. Subban After Year-Plus Engagement

Breaking News

Lindsey Vonn will not be walking down the aisle with P.K. Subban after all -- they've called off their engagement ... and their romantic relationship, altogether.

The sports power couple -- who've been together since at least 2018 -- made a joint announcement Tuesday afternoon ... both posting the same photo with similar captions.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Lindsey writes, "Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal."

She goes on to add, "However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time."

Play video content

The NHL star expressed a similar sentiment ... saying he will always treasure the time they spent together as a couple and the many laughs they shared.

It's a surprising breakup -- Lindsey and P.K. were one of those duos who looked very much in love, and never had any public signs of turbulence since linking up. You'll recall, he popped the question in the summer of 2019, and she returned the favor in December.

They vacationed all over together too ... always looking super lovey-dovey, and posting tons of cheeky pics along the way. Lindsey was especially proud of the engagement ring he got her as well -- she even wore it prominently at events with him.

Play video content TMZSports.com

It's crazy -- they were actually supposed to get hitched this year but postponed it due to the pandemic. As recently as November, Lindsey told us on "TMZ Live" they were looking forward to rescheduling it sometime in 2021.