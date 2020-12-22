'DWTS' Pro Gleb Savchenko's Wife Elena Files for Divorce

Exclusive

It appears there's finally a light at the end of the tunnel for the nasty back and forth between "Dancing With The Stars" pro Gleb Savchenko and his wife, Elena Samodanova ... she's filed for divorce.

Elena submitted divorce docs Tuesday in L.A. ... the two got married back in 2006 and have two children together.

Elena's filing caps a long year of a very nasty and public split between the two. At one point, fans speculated that Gleb and "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause were seeing each other ... the two were partners on 'DWTS' before Chrishell was eliminated.

While it was never confirmed that Gleb and Chrishell were anything beyond friends, they've definitely stayed in touch, and recently vacationed to Mexico in a group that included Gleb's girlfriend Cassie Screbo and Chrishell's new boyfriend, Keo Motsepe, who is also a 'DWTS' pro.