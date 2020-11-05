Lamar Odom's Engagement Off, Sabrina Parr Says NBA Star Needs Help

Breaking News

Lamar Odom's fiancee says she's called off their engagement -- and is raising new concerns that he's backsliding in life.

"Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," Sabrina Parr posted Wednesday night on IG.

"This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children."

Here's the troubling part ...

"Lamar has some things that he alone needs to work through," Parr said.

"I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs."

Parr did not specify what she's concerned about -- but Odom's issues are no secret. He's struggled with substance abuse over the years and nearly died from an overdose during a 2015 incident at a Nevada brothel.

"I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved," Parr added.

40-year-old Odom had proposed to Parr (a fitness and life coach) at Myles Chefetz's Prime 112 restaurant in Miami back in November while dining with pal Nene Leakes.

They had only been dating for 3 months at the time but felt there was a connection.