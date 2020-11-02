Julianne Hough Files for Divorce from Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough's calling it quits on her marriage ... almost a year after rumors of marital strife, and 6 months after they separated.

The dancer and actress filed to divorce her husband -- former NHL player Brooks Laich -- Monday in L.A. The couple wed in 2017, and after separating in May this year ... they were reportedly giving it another shot.

You might recall ... Hough was not wearing her wedding ring while cohosting NBC’s "New Year’s Eve" with Carson Daly, and again on social media a few days later.

This was right around the same time Brooks was posting messages about his sexuality and his goals in 2020 ... including wanting to be "open to all things and present in my relationships."

A couple months before that, Julianne made headlines when she addressed her own sexuality, saying she's "not straight" but chooses to be with her husband.