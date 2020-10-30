Tobey Maguire's Wife Jennifer Meyer Files for Divorce

Tobey Maguire's Wife Jennifer Meyer Files for Divorce ... 4 Years After They Split

10/30/2020 1:37 PM PT
Exclusive
TMZ/Getty

Tobey Maguire and his estranged wife must have a thing about election season -- one presidential term after they broke up ... she's finally filed for divorce.

Jennifer Meyer filed Friday in Los Angeles, almost 4 years to the day after they first announced they were calling it quits on their marriage.

The couple got married in 2007 and they have 2 kids together -- a teenage daughter and an 11-year-old son.

What's interesting here is there were rumors they were trying to work it out, as they looked happy together in late 2017 at a launch party for her jewelry collection.

But, later in 2018, Meyer was reportedly referring to Maguire as the "greatest ex-husband" ... so it seemed they had settled into the roles of coparenting exes.

Now, Jennifer's made it official.

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer -- Before the Split
Launch Gallery
tobey and jennifer before the split Launch Gallery
Getty

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later