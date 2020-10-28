Adele Dating British Rapper Skepta

Adele Dating British Rapper, Skepta

10/28/2020 10:27 AM PT
Breaking News
Getty

Adele's got a new main squeeze ... a fellow Brit who's also big in the music biz -- Skepta.

Rumor has it the 2 have been hanging out a lot in recent months ... but are now officially a couple. They're both from Tottenham, and according to a report by People, they've been spending a lot of time together around the London neighborhood.

The singer and the rapper have been friends for years too ... as Skepta revealed in a 2016 interview when he said she texts him a lot to see how he's doing.

Adele's been single since early 2019, when she and her husband of 7 years, Simon Konecki, announced they had split up. Adele filed for a divorce a few months later in September.

Both Adele and Skepta have children from their previous relationships too. She and Konecki have an 8-year-old son, Angelo ... and he has a 2-year-old daughter named River.

Adele's been making headlines in 2020 for her remarkable weight loss -- something she recently joked about on 'SNL' -- but now ... there's something else to talk about.

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later