Adele Dating British Rapper, Skepta

Adele's got a new main squeeze ... a fellow Brit who's also big in the music biz -- Skepta.

Rumor has it the 2 have been hanging out a lot in recent months ... but are now officially a couple. They're both from Tottenham, and according to a report by People, they've been spending a lot of time together around the London neighborhood.

The singer and the rapper have been friends for years too ... as Skepta revealed in a 2016 interview when he said she texts him a lot to see how he's doing.

Adele's been single since early 2019, when she and her husband of 7 years, Simon Konecki, announced they had split up. Adele filed for a divorce a few months later in September.

Both Adele and Skepta have children from their previous relationships too. She and Konecki have an 8-year-old son, Angelo ... and he has a 2-year-old daughter named River.