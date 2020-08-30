Adele Rocks Bikini Top in Shout-Out to Canceled Notting Hill Carnival

Now here's a side of Adele we don't get to see that often ... and boy, it's awesome!

The singer just posted a photo of herself in a Jamaican flag-themed bikini top with her hair curled up in Bantu knots and feathers popping out from the back of her head. She's also got a pair of yoga pants on ... the whole outfit is kinda wacky, but it fits the event she shouted out.

Adele posted the pic -- which appears to have been shot last year -- as a tribute to a canceled event in the U.K. this year ... the annual Notting Hill Carnival, which brings out folks dressed just like this, if not even more eccentric.

She writes, "Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London 🇬🇧🇯🇲." Based on that, it seems she went out there in 2019 with this getup, seeing how it ain't going down this year on account of the pandemic. Still, Adele sends her love to the would-be partygoers.

Adele looks absolutely INCREDIBLE, once again showing how she transformed herself over the past year or so. First, it was a show-stopping appearance at Drake's party, then a showcase on the beach, a 32nd birthday looking spectacular ... and then the Beyonce twinning.