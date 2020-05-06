Adele Celebrates 32nd Birthday with Amazing New Look

Adele returned to social media with a bang.

Whatever she's doing during self-quarantine ... well, it's pretty spectacular, because her transformation continues, and she looks ridiculously amazing.

The singer posted the pic to memorialize her 32nd birthday, saying, "Thank you for the birthday love," adding, "I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time."

Adele went on to thank first responders, saying, "I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥️ 2020 okay bye thanks x."

Back to Adele's transformation ... she's been shedding weight since last year -- obvious from the pics we see every few months -- but her bday pic proves she's still thriving while sheltering in place.

The new-look hair and makeup, paired with a hot black mini-dress screams quarantine for the win!!!