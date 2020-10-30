LSU's Ed Orgeron Running His Ass Off After Divorce ... 'I Have A Lot of Time'

Play video content Breaking News Pardon My Take

Revenge bod???

Not exactly ... but LSU football coach Ed Orgeron says now that he's single, he's been filling his spare time by running like crazy!

As we previously reported, Coach O and his longtime wife, Kelly, split back in February ... right after he led the Tigers to a National Championship.

Orgeron says he kinda had a "Forrest Gump" moment -- explaining that with the pandemic and his breakup, he just felt like running one day.

"During the COVID, we had a lot of time off -- and I'm single now so I have a lot of time," Coach O said on Barstool's "Pardon My Take" podcast.

"So, I decided to start running 2 hours a day on the weekends -- 2 hours on Friday, 2 hours on Saturday, 2 hours on Sunday ... in the sun at 12 o'clock."

The 59-year-old says he's lost 25 pounds so far (amazing!) -- and admits he feels a lot better these days.

Coach O also says he doesn't like running with headphones -- so, what does he think about when he's on a jog?

"Everything passes through my mind. I get clarity. I get ideas for work. I get ideas for recruiting … I think about my family, I think about other things. I enjoy it. It's been fun."

Coach O admits he gets heckled for his less-than-blazing pace -- but he just laughs it off.

"It's a slow man’s run. I've been ridiculed for that. But, you know what I told 'em? When you’re 59, you run like you walk!"