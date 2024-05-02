Jimmy Kimmel Calls Travis Kelce Taylor Swift's 'Broke BF' After NFL Contract

Play video content ABC

Travis Kelce may be the highest paid NFL tight end, but it's chump change compared to what his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, makes ... something Jimmy Kimmel pointed out.

JK poked fun at the Kansas City Chiefs player's 2-year contract extension during the opening monologue for his show this week. While Travis is raking in $34 mil with his new deal, Jimmy rightly notes ... it's "gum money" to Taylor and her billion-dollar net worth.

Jimmy quipped ... "Can you imagine being in a relationship where you make $34 million and you’re still the broke boyfriend?"

The late-night host then called out the Swifties, who called Travis "baby girl," "sweet boy" and "pookiest pookie" over his big career news -- and he joked that he wasn't sure if TK was a football player or a kitten these days.

There's no denying this has been a good week for the A-list couple ... on a couple different fronts, particularly when it comes to raking in the dough -- which they're both doing.

Taylor's new album is dominating the charts -- and Travis just snagged a huge contract. And while Jimmy's right to point out Trav is nowhere near as wealthy as T-Swift -- it doesn't seem like the disparity makes any difference in their relationship ... 'cause they're going strong.

Remember, the couple hit Las Vegas for Patrick Mahomes' charity gala -- where TK proudly called Tay his "significant other" and offered up 4 'Eras' tour tickets in the auction.