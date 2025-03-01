Lizzo Twerks During Online Stream After Dramatic Weight Loss

Play video content Twitch / @lizzobetwitchin

Lizzo's really feeling herself these days ... 'cause she's showing off her dance moves for fans -- and they're mostly not safe for work.

The singer-songwriter was streaming on Twitch earlier this week ... when she got up to do a 'fit check for her fans -- and, while she was showing off her outfit, she seemed to know what might be drawing the eyes of her supporters.

Lizzo hopped up and grabbed her chest while laughing and saying she's in that "Yitty" -- clothes from her own shapewear brand.

She then turns around and swivels her hips for the camera ... before twerking for all the people online in her pair of jeans.

It's not the most risqué outfit ... but, it's just another example of Lizzo giving fans a look at every inch of her slimmed-down body -- like when she wore only underwear in a selfie she posted last month.

Fans showed their love for the store who revealed in January she hit her weight goals ... and added she'd be setting a bunch of new ones too.