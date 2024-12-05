Lizzo Scores Legal Victory in Harassment Case, Touring Company Still on Hook

Lizzo scored a big legal win in the harassment case filed against her -- at least, for her as an individual ... but her touring company is still facing serious claims.

Here's the deal ... on Monday, a judge dismissed the claims made by former backup dancer Asha Daniels against Lizzo as an individual -- ruling that such claims can only be made against Daniels' corporate employer, not Lizzo as an individual.

Basically, the judge found Lizzo can't be held personally liable for the harassment alleged in the lawsuit.

However, this only applies to Lizzo personally ... and, her company Big Grrrl Big Touring will still have to deal with the lawsuit.

So some good news for Lizzo's personal accounts ... but BGBT Inc. ain't off the hook.

Remember ... in September of last year, Asha filed a lawsuit claiming she was forced to work 20-hour days at times while working as a makeup artist on Lizzo's tour. She says she was eventually fired before her contract ended.

Daniels also claims she was forced to hear racist and fatphobic comments while working on the tour. Lizzo has denied all the claims in the lawsuit against her.