Lizzo Celebrates Thanksgiving With Another Peek at Her Dramatic Weight loss

Lizzo continued to wow fans with her dramatic weight loss ... this time while preparing to host Thanksgiving dinner.

The singer showed off her trimmed down physique in a skin-tight dress with flowers, writing ... "Y'all wasn't the only ones eating yesterday."

The video marked the second time in a week Lizzo stunned fans with her weight loss ... she posted pics on IG last weekend, also showing off her healthier look.

Fans -- and even haters -- were in awe, and they let Lizzo know she looked amazing ... some saying those who previously were unkind to the singer over her weight could go fork themselves.

Although she has never said ... it appears Lizzo really started showing her drive to lose weight publicly after "South Park" mocked her earlier in the year.

Not only did she share several videos of her at the gym ... she even leaned into the mockery by dressing up as the Ozempic alternative named after her for Halloween -- months after cracking up over the viral episode.