Lizzo Shares Weight Loss Reveal Vid, Says She Looks Fine Both Ways

Lizzo Shares Weight-Loss Reveal Clip ... 'Always Been A Bad Bitch'

Lizzo's sharing her weight loss with fans ... posting before and after clips -- and making it clear that she thinks she looks great either way.

The singer-songwriter shared a short clip to her TikTok ... jumping from one vid of her to another -- and, highlighting her weight loss in it.

Watch the vid ... Lizzo goes from a black bra and underwear combo to a white one-piece spandex top -- while mouthing audio from Nicki Minaj where the rapper says, "The fact that you would even discuss my looks is insane. I'm a bad bitch, always been a bad bitch."

Translation ... I looked good before I lost weight -- and, y'all better watch what you say about me. She backs it up in the caption where she writes, "Fine both ways."

Of course, Lizzo's weight's been a topic of conversation for a while now ... most notably when she was name-dropped on "South Park" during their 'End of Obesity' episode -- where they cracked jokes about Lizzo's body positivity as an alternative to Ozempic.

Lizzo responded to the jokes at the time ... saying "I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f*** to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f***" -- adding she's honored just to be mentioned in the long-running cartoon.

The ep came out in May ... and, months later Lizzo's still preaching body positivity -- while giving fans a look at her slimmed-down figure.

Interesting timing ... though Lizzo's clear -- she couldn't care less what any haters say.

