'South Park' Episode Uses Lizzo's Body Positivity as Alternative to Ozempic

Play video content

"South Park" took direct aim at the whole "body positivity" movement and used Lizzo as its weapon.

The episode -- titled "The End of Obesity" -- uses the singer as the alternative to Ozempic. It features Eric Cartman in a doctor's office trying to score some O, but he can't afford it and insurance isn't an option.

The doc says, “I’m going to write you a prescription for Lizzo. She’s a really good singer who talks about body positivity, and just being happy with the way you look. I want you to listen to Lizzo five times a day, and watch her videos just before bedtime. I’m afraid you’ll have to be on Lizzo for the rest of your life.”

Then the episode gets all official, claiming the FDA gave its stamp of approval, concluding ... “Lizzo helps you eat everything you want, and keep physical activity to a minimum….stop listening to Lizzo if you experience suicidal thoughts. Serious side effects may include pancreatitis, hypothermia, and literally s****ing out of your ears.”

Lizzo, unsurprisingly, has reacted to the episode, saying ... "that's crazy. I just feel like damn, I'm really that bitch." Adding, "I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f**k to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f**k I am and put it on their cartoon that's been around for 25 years."

The episode is streaming on Paramount+.