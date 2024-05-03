Black Protester Called 'Lizzo' By White Guys, Receives Monkey Taunts

Play video content X/@StaceyJSpiehler

A Black pro-Palestine protester was called "Lizzo" by a group of white counter-protesters during a heated faceoff this week ... and she received racist taunts likening her to a monkey.

The ugly scene went down Thursday at the University of Mississippi -- with both pro-Palestine and pro-Israel factions holding dueling protests right there on the campus, which got heated when a group of bros zeroed in on a Black female on the Palestine side of things.

She was standing there all alone and filming them ... and the men, most of whom were white, could be heard repeatedly insulting her weight -- invoking Lizzo's name to get the point across ... all while calling her a "bitch" and other explicit insults.

At one point while they were clashing -- from a distance, with no physical contact -- one of the guys who was screaming at her could be seen mimicking a monkey, taunting her.

Of course ... the incredibly racist gesture has been met with major backlash -- with many suggesting these fellas were simply out there to antagonize and use the protests to display bigotry. Based on what's depicted in these videos ... it certainly feels that way.

What's even crazier about this is the fact that Rep. Mike Collins -- a U.S. congressman for Georgia -- posted this video himself and praised the Ole Miss guys ... saying they were "taking care of business."

Ole Miss itself had this to say about the altercation ... "Statements were made at the demonstration on our campus Thursday that were offensive and inappropriate. Any actions that violate university policy will be met with appropriate action."

Luckily, the protests at Ole Miss Thursday remained mostly peaceful -- as there were no arrests reported, and no injuries either. Cops were out in force though, including here.