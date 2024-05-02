'The View' Sunny Hostin on Campus Protests, Gen Z Will Save the World

Play video content TMZ.com

Sunny Hostin seems to be showing some solidarity with pro-Palestinian student protesters across the country -- or at the very least, a nod to their right to express themselves.

We caught up with "The View" cohost Thursday in NYC ... and, we asked her about the pro-Palestine demonstrations sweeping college campuses across the nation right now -- and Sunny says she thinks calling them "pro-Palestine" is the wrong way to label them.

While they are supporting Palestine against Israel, Sunny says she considers these folks anti-war protesters, saying it's a long tradition among students in the U.S. dating back years.

SH goes on to heap praise on Gen-Z -- whom she says are very plugged into current events ... and, she's convinced they're going to fix the world's ills in the coming years.

As for whether or not she backs with the pro-Palestine cause itself ... Sunny hedges -- saying she's pro-free speech, while not specifically saying she agrees with the protesters' demands.

ICYMI ... early Thursday morning, LAPD detained a bunch of protesters camping on UCLA's campus, clearing out the encampment that popped up last week after a similar move by NYPD on Columbia's campus earlier in the week.

On a much less serious note, we also ask Sunny about the reaction to her comments about Donald Trump -- specifically, her hot take on his farting. Remember, she slammed the notion he's passing gas in the courtroom during his hush-money trial ... saying it was embarrassing.

Hostin addresses that too -- saying she gets hate mail all the time ... so, negative reactions from fans ain't getting to her, and it doesn't sound like her Trump remarks changed that much.