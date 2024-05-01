UCLA Protests Over Israel-Hamas War Turns Violent

Play video content FOX 11 LA

UCLA became a flashpoint Tuesday night ... with anti-Israel protesters turning violent.

Firecrackers were thrown, pepper spray saturating people, as people in and around the crowd ran for their safety.

The University had declared the campus encampment illegal and gave protesters an ultimatum ... get out now, or face punishment. The warning was not heeded.

For some reason, Univ. officials didn't ask the LAPD for help until 3 hours into the disturbance.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass railed on the protesters, but so far no word from Governor Gavin Newsom, who has designs on The White House in 2028.