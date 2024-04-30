Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Columbia Prof. Jack Halberstam Blames University for 'Circus' on Campus

Columbia Professor Blames University for Campus 'Circus' ... Says Tension Grew for Months

Jack Halberstam columbia
TMZ/Getty

Columbia Professor Jack Halberstam is weighing in on the growing tensions on campus ... after pro-Palestinian protesters occupied a building at the Ivy League school.

We got the Gender Studies and English prof Tuesday on "TMZ Live," and he defended Monday night's takeover of Hamilton Hall ... as student protesters have occupied buildings in the past -- including Hamilton Hall -- to draw attention to injustices related to South African apartheid and the Vietnam War, for example.

Columbia University Pro-Palestine Protestors Take Over Campus Building
Professor Halberstam also shed light on how the conflict between pro-Palestinian protesters and pro-Israel protesters has actually been growing for months ... with the university allegedly doing little to help students on either side.

Columbia University
Getty

He added ... "There have been pro-Palestinian students who have been doxed ... so these students believe that the university is not that interested in their safety. And the university keeps amping up the potential for recriminations against them."

OVERTAKING HAMILTON HALL

Remember, more than 100 students were arrested 2 weeks ago after the university had cops empty a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus. This sparked demonstrations to pop up across college campuses ... resulting in more than 1000 arrests in 10 days.

As for the widespread reports of antisemitic chants and threats against Jewish students ... Professor Halberstam says the pro-Palestinian protestors are not against Israel's existence and are only questioning the country's relationship with Palestine.

He also insists there's just as much Islamophobic hatred being spewed on campus as antisemitism.

The professor's assertion is that Jewish students' safety concerns are being prioritized over Muslim students' unease -- blaming the media, Columbia administrators and the Republican party for turning the campus into a "circus."

