Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Columbia University Pro-Palestine Protesters Take Over Campus Building

Columbia University Pro-Palestine Protesters ... Take Over Building, Chaos Ensues

OVERTAKING HAMILTON HALL

Pro-Palestine protesters who've been occupying Columbia University for weeks just took their cause to a whole new destructive level ... taking over a campus building in violent fashion.

A massive mob of student demonstrators -- which has been growing by the day -- swarmed Hamilton Hall at the NYC Ivy League college Monday night ... and they ended up breaking in and infiltrating the facility, taking the building by force.

Columbia University Pro-Palestine Protestors Take Over Campus Building
Launch Gallery
Storming Hamilton Hall Launch Gallery
Getty

There were multiple chants that could be heard as this was all happening ... most of which had to do with decrying the ongoing conflict in Gaza, with students calling it a genocide.

Columbia University
Getty

This protest has been going strong for 2 weeks now, and the unrest has become unsettling.

Students have been calling on Columbia's top brass to divest from Israel-related interests ... something the university's president says they will not do, despite ever-growing outcry.

Columbia University
Getty

Now, with this break-in, things have taken an even more sinister turn ... and it seems this thing isn't going to stop anytime soon. Columbia has threatened to suspend students who failed to leave encampments that have been set up all throughout the grounds.

Columbia University
Getty

It's a tense situation, and Jewish students have been trying to make a stand too -- which has, at times, led to clashes. It seems they plan on sticking around through graduation proceedings here in May ... and the same is happening at other colleges across the country.

Columbia Protest in 1968
Launch Gallery
Columbia Protest in 1968 Launch Gallery
Getty

Interestingly, the last time something like this happened at this scale was way back in the '60s ... when Columbia students flooded the campus to protest the Vietnam War and various issues in 1968.

Scary times, indeed.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later