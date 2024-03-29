Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Biden's NYC Presidential Fundraiser Disrupted by Pro-Palestine Protesters

Joe Biden's NYC Fundraiser Onstage w/ Obama, Clinton Interrupted by Pro-Palestine Protesters

President Joe Biden's fundraiser in NYC alongside ex-Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton got interrupted by pro-Palestine protesters ... who made a big scene in an iconic venue.

Joe and co. were onstage Thursday night at Radio City Music Hall, where Stephen Colbert was hosting them and asking them questions -- this in front of a live audience, with seats for this fundraiser going for a pretty penny ... starting as low as $225 and going as high as $500k.

While they were talking about Jan. 6, a woman who'd made her way into the building somehow -- mind you, lots of protesters were already outside -- started screaming out loud.

The main woman here in the video -- who seemed to be joined by some other protesters as well -- shouted, "Shame on you, Joe Biden!" ... while going on to accuse him of backing a genocide. This, of course, is in response to how he's dealt with the ongoing Israel situation.

Obama reportedly responded to the protesters during the appearance, saying ... "You can’t just talk and not listen … That’s what the other side does." He praised Biden for having "moral clarity" amid a very complicated issue.

On a lighter note ... Joe and the former Presidents had a little fun during their appearance -- with all of them leaning into the Dark Brandon meme and throwing on sunglasses, including Colbert.

Hard to say how successful the fundraiser was in light of all the tumult ... we suppose it went well, though, 'cause it looked packed -- and those tickets certainly weren't cheap at all.

