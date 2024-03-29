Biden's NYC Presidential Fundraiser Disrupted by Pro-Palestine Protesters

Play video content

President Joe Biden's fundraiser in NYC alongside ex-Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton got interrupted by pro-Palestine protesters ... who made a big scene in an iconic venue.

Joe and co. were onstage Thursday night at Radio City Music Hall, where Stephen Colbert was hosting them and asking them questions -- this in front of a live audience, with seats for this fundraiser going for a pretty penny ... starting as low as $225 and going as high as $500k.

🇵🇸BREAKING: A massive march has taken to the streets toward Radio City Music Hall to protest Biden’s mega-fundraiser and say bloody-handed politicians are NOT welcome in NYC! #ShutItDown4Palestine pic.twitter.com/7cghTwu9RV — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslnational) March 28, 2024 @pslnational

While they were talking about Jan. 6, a woman who'd made her way into the building somehow -- mind you, lots of protesters were already outside -- started screaming out loud.

The main woman here in the video -- who seemed to be joined by some other protesters as well -- shouted, "Shame on you, Joe Biden!" ... while going on to accuse him of backing a genocide. This, of course, is in response to how he's dealt with the ongoing Israel situation.

X/@saribethrose

Obama reportedly responded to the protesters during the appearance, saying ... "You can’t just talk and not listen … That’s what the other side does." He praised Biden for having "moral clarity" amid a very complicated issue.

On a lighter note ... Joe and the former Presidents had a little fun during their appearance -- with all of them leaning into the Dark Brandon meme and throwing on sunglasses, including Colbert.