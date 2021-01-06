Pro-Trump Protesters Break Into U.S. Capitol, Congress Members Evacuated

Congress members are now being evacuated from the building, and they're leaving with something more than just a regular face coverings on their mugs -- gas masks have been issued as well.

Pro-Trump protesters are breaking through layers of fencing guarding the U.S. Capitol Building ... where Congress is voting to certify the 2020 Election results -- and are coming to blows with cops guarding the entrance.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of demonstrators stormed the Capitol Wednesday ... reportedly tearing through at least 4 fence lines that were installed to block off access to where Senators and members of Congress are set to cast their votes on Joe Biden's victory.

Hundreds of Trump supporters have stormed the barricades at the back of the Capitol and are marching toward the building. pic.twitter.com/68nB7QyiP9 — Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 6, 2021 @rebtanhs

Several witnesses captured video of the charge ... and it looks like a stampede straight out of a movie. Waves of people, several wearing MAGA caps, broke past barricades and ran up the Capitol steps, but were eventually met by a line of officers standing ready with riot gear on hand. Some people even started climbing trees!

It wasn't long before the 2 groups clashed, with fists being thrown, batons being swung and pepper spray being unloaded onto the unruly crowd trying to breach the front doors.

It's absolute mayhem ... and while the officers appear to be outnumbered, so far, they're fending off the protesters -- but footage of the chaos shows blood spattered across the concrete. So, the situation is dire and violent.

This is going to get bad.

Patriots and Capitol Police continue to face off.

Look at all the blood on the ground.... #WashingtonDC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/28hodMm1aK — Kitty Boomhauer (@KBoomhauer) January 6, 2021 @KBoomhauer

The Capitol is now on full lockdown -- no one allowed in or out as the standoff continues.

Meanwhile inside, VP Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have entered the room and kicked things off the joint session of Congress. As expected, some members of the GOP have already objected to some of the electors' votes being counted -- namely, from Arizona.

#BREAKING: Rep. Paul Gosar objects to counting of the Electoral College votes from Arizona.



VP Mike Pence: "Is the objection in writing and signed by a Senator?"



Sen. @tedcruz: "It is." pic.twitter.com/Yzbi4CGzyR — The Hill (@thehill) January 6, 2021 @thehill

It's a stalling tactic -- one that's said to be symbolic ... and which won't overturn anything. Even Pence himself has said he'll let things play out without trying to claim unilateral authority over the process.

We expected tension inside Congress, but the real crisis is outside now.