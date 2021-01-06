Pro-Trump Protesters Break Into U.S. Capitol, Congress Members Evacuated
President Trump Rally Supporters Storm Capitol, Break In ... Congress Evacuated w/ Gas Masks
1/6/2021 12:02 PM PT
12:12 PM PT -- This is the wild scene INSIDE the Congressional chamber ... a protester has actually made it to the dais and pumped his fist in the air. He reportedly yelled, "Trump won that election!"
There was also an armed standoff on the Senate floor as one or more protesters attempted to break through a barricaded door. You can see security forces inside had their guns drawn prepared for the worst.
Congress members are now being evacuated from the building, and they're leaving with something more than just a regular face coverings on their mugs -- gas masks have been issued as well.
Florida congressman Michael Waltz got on the horn with Fox News WHILE he and his colleagues were being ushered out of the House floor by authorities -- this after protesters infiltrated the building and were roaming the halls with cops on their tail.
He says tear gas has been deployed inside, and as such ... all Senators and Representatives were given gas masks for protection. Waltz take a moment amid the chaos to condemn the actions of the protesters, saying a debate about the Constitution (which is what he says was going while they were in session) is one thing, but trying to hatch a raid like the one unfolding is reprehensible ... and downright un-American.
Seems like this Biden vote might have to happen some other day.
11:29 AM PT -- Some protesters have made their way into the Capitol Building itself, and are literally just steps away from the Senate chamber.
Breaking: Protesters have entered the U.S. Capitol building after breaching police security lines. pic.twitter.com/2ZO8aY6X4X— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) January 6, 2021 @PMBreakingNews
Footage and photos show a handful of demonstrators who've actually breached the front doors and walked up a flight of stairs and corridors with their hands up ... presumably, because cops inside have their guns drawn.
BREAKING: revolution in process as Trump supporters break into the Capitol building, attacking police, breaking windows, and knocking down doors— ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021 @ElijahSchaffer
Full anarchy at this “mostly peaceful” demonstration DC
The people have pushed through & are storming to main chambers pic.twitter.com/NW6VDDNBQw
The certification vote was put on pause, and Pence was escorted out of the room. Looks like things still aren't under control ... the session briefly resumed, but is now on hold again.
As for what President Trump is doing after lighting this fuse? Tweeting, of course. He said, "Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay Peaceful!"
Not sure what he means by staying peaceful ... as protesters had already stormed the Capitol when he tweeted. Too little, too late.
Pro-Trump protesters are breaking through layers of fencing guarding the U.S. Capitol Building ... where Congress is voting to certify the 2020 Election results -- and are coming to blows with cops guarding the entrance.
Hundreds, if not thousands, of demonstrators stormed the Capitol Wednesday ... reportedly tearing through at least 4 fence lines that were installed to block off access to where Senators and members of Congress are set to cast their votes on Joe Biden's victory.
Hundreds of Trump supporters have stormed the barricades at the back of the Capitol and are marching toward the building. pic.twitter.com/68nB7QyiP9— Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 6, 2021 @rebtanhs
Several witnesses captured video of the charge ... and it looks like a stampede straight out of a movie. Waves of people, several wearing MAGA caps, broke past barricades and ran up the Capitol steps, but were eventually met by a line of officers standing ready with riot gear on hand. Some people even started climbing trees!
It wasn't long before the 2 groups clashed, with fists being thrown, batons being swung and pepper spray being unloaded onto the unruly crowd trying to breach the front doors.
It's absolute mayhem ... and while the officers appear to be outnumbered, so far, they're fending off the protesters -- but footage of the chaos shows blood spattered across the concrete. So, the situation is dire and violent.
This is going to get bad.— Kitty Boomhauer (@KBoomhauer) January 6, 2021 @KBoomhauer
Patriots and Capitol Police continue to face off.
Look at all the blood on the ground.... #WashingtonDC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/28hodMm1aK
The Capitol is now on full lockdown -- no one allowed in or out as the standoff continues.
Meanwhile inside, VP Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have entered the room and kicked things off the joint session of Congress. As expected, some members of the GOP have already objected to some of the electors' votes being counted -- namely, from Arizona.
#BREAKING: Rep. Paul Gosar objects to counting of the Electoral College votes from Arizona.— The Hill (@thehill) January 6, 2021 @thehill
VP Mike Pence: "Is the objection in writing and signed by a Senator?"
Sen. @tedcruz: "It is." pic.twitter.com/Yzbi4CGzyR
It's a stalling tactic -- one that's said to be symbolic ... and which won't overturn anything. Even Pence himself has said he'll let things play out without trying to claim unilateral authority over the process.
We expected tension inside Congress, but the real crisis is outside now.
Originally Published -- 11:13 AM PT