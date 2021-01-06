Trump Supporters Clash with Cops in D.C., Pepper Sprayed & Pushed Back

Play video content Storyful

A group of Trump supporters protesting on the eve of the 2020 Election results being certified were met with brute force by cops ... who whipped out pepper spray to keep 'em at bay.

Tons of demonstrations were taking place Tuesday night in D.C., where folks who support the President were marching in the streets, holding mini rallies and making their displeasure known ahead of Wednesday's vote in Congress to lock up Joe Biden's victory for good.

Later in the evening, things came to a head near BLM Plaza and Freedom Plaza in Downtown -- not too far from the White House -- where several of these pro-Trump members clashed with MPDC, who started pushing them back ... and then started spraying.

Yes, we're talking about pepper spray -- and there was a lot of it being ejected into the rowdy crowd, sometimes right into guys' faces. Unclear what exactly prompted this specific headbutt, but some eyewitnesses online claim it popped off when the protesters tried entering BLM Plaza, which was being guarded by police.

If you're wondering if anyone was arrested ... oh yeah, people were taken in for allegedly carrying firearms without proper licenses, parading around unregistered ammo and guns, and even assaulting officers.

In all, MPD tells us they busted 10 people. Also, 6 of their officers were injured.

Of course, the sight of Trump supporters duking it out with cops is interesting -- usually, they're the ones supporting law enforcement ... and Trump's proudly touted himself as the law and order President who has staunch support of police.