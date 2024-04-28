Tommy Trojan USC Statue Vandalized by Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators
USC's famed Tommy Trojan has been caught up in the Gaza war, and is worse for wear.
The iconic statue was smack in the middle of another protest on the USC campus, resulting in 90 arrests.
Tommy Trojan vandalized #USC pic.twitter.com/0kQxAYYppY— Jacob Wheeler (@JWheelertv) April 28, 2024 @JWheelertv
Someone spray-painted, "Say no to genocide" on the base of the statue.
The protest was calmer than in days past, but the tension on campus remains high.
As we reported, commencement has been canceled out of safety concerns. Rick Caruso, a member of USC's board of Trustees, appeared on "TMZ Live" Friday, saying there would have been chaos and danger with 70,000 people packing the stands for the event.
Caruso praised USC's President Carol Folt for standing strong to maintain a safe campus community, and contrasted her actions with what he considers a deficient response from administrators at Columbia University and other campuses.
A USC official blasted some of the demonstrators, saying they continue to harass students.