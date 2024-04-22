Robert Kraft 'Deeply Saddened' Over Columbia, University Unrecognizable

Robert Kraft graduated from Columbia in '63, and has been a huge proponent of the school in every way, including financially ... but all that changed Monday when the billionaire Patriots owner made it clear he wasn't going to stand by and watch his University be taken over by hate and vitriol.

"The school I love so much - the one that welcomed me and provided me with so much opportunity - is no longer an institution I recognize," 82-year-old Kraft said in a statement released by Stand Up To Jewish Hate, adding, "I am deeply saddened at the virulent hate that continues to grow on campus and throughout our country."

Of course, since mid-last week, students and others have taken to Columbia's NYC campus to demand the University sever all ties to Israel. Some protestors have been seen showing support for Hamas and their actions on October 7, even calling for repeated attacks.

The situation has gotten so tense on campus, classes have been switched from in-person to virtual.

Kraft believes the school has lost a handle on the situation, and cannot adequately protect their students.

"I am no longer confident that Columbia can protect its students and staff and I am not comfortable supporting the university until corrective action is taken. It is my hope that Columbia and its leadership will stand up to this hate by ending these protests immediately and will work to earn back the respect and trust of the many of us who have lost faith in the institution."

While Robert is far from the only alumnus speaking out, he's certainly one of the most influential. In fact, the Kraft Center for Jewish Student Life, an on-campus hub for Jewish students, bears his name.

Over the weekend, The White House issued a statement admonishing those at Columbia who aren't peacefully protesting, and rather threatening to harm Jewish students.