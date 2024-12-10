Jamie Foxx Confirms Illness That Led to 2023 Hospitalization in Netflix Special

Jamie Foxx just ended the mystery surrounding his health scare -- he revealed he suffered a stroke last year that nearly took his life.

The actor opened up in his new Netflix comedy special, "Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was...", sharing that he suffered a brain bleed in April 2023 that led to the stroke while filming his movie, "Back in Action," in Atlanta.

An emotional Foxx teared up as he recounted the terrifying moment, saying, "April 11, I was having a bad headache, and I asked my boy for an aspirin. I realized quickly that when you're in a medical emergency, your boys don't know what the f*** to do."

Jamie said before he could even get the aspirin, he was out cold -- and the next thing he knew, 20 days in the hospital had passed, with no memory of them.

He revealed his pals initially took him to a doctor, who sent him home with a cortisone shot. But, it was his sister, Deidra Dixon, who sensed something was seriously off, and drove him to Atlanta's Piedmont Hospital.

Jamie said it was there that doctors confirmed to his sister he was having a brain bleed that caused a stroke -- and without immediate surgery, he might not survive.

Jamie shared that his life didn’t flash before his eyes during the ordeal, and being unconscious felt strangely peaceful. He said, "I saw the tunnel. I didn't see the light. I was in that tunnel, though. It was hot in that tunnel. S***, am I going to the wrong place in this motherf*****? Because I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the devil -- like, 'Come on.'"