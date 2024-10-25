Jamie Foxx Was Joking About Diddy Being Involved in His Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx was rumored to have spilled the tea about Diddy being behind his hospitalization last year -- but we are told there’s zero truth to those claims.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ that during the taping of his comedy special, "What Had Happened Was," Jamie did name-drop the now-disgraced figure while speaking about his ATL hospital stint -- but they’re telling us it was all in jest.

We’re told Jamie definitely wasn’t being serious, despite some reports claiming he was "exposing" the real story behind his mysterious health scare in April 2023.

Play video content TMZ.com

Page Six initially reported conflicting accounts from 3 different eyewitnesses who attended the tapings at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre earlier this month. Two people supposedly didn’t take Jamie’s comments about Diddy as a joke ... while a third claimed Foxx actually shut down the rumor, saying, "If [Diddy] was responsible, I’d be dead."

Producer Choke No Joke did an interview earlier this month where he claimed there was a rumor in the industry that Diddy was allegedly behind Foxx's hospitalization. He claims that he attended a few of the tapings for the special, and in it, Jamie said Diddy was responsible for what happened to him ... and he was the one who called the FBI on Diddy.

No one was allowed to film inside the venue, so it’s a bit murky what was really said. We're told it’s still unclear if that joke will even make the cut in the special.