Jamie Foxx Hospitalized with 'Medical Complication,' Family Says He's Recovering

Jamie Foxx suffered what his family is calling a "medical complication" ... though his daughter says her famous father's condition is already improving.

Jamie's daughter, actress Corinne Foxx, posted the medical update Wednesday on social media ... and she says Jamie suffered the issue Tuesday but immediately got "great care" and is now on the mend.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the condition was serious enough that Jamie was hospitalized.

Corinne adds ... "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

At this time, it's unclear exactly how Jamie came to discover the still unspecified complication, or if he was experiencing symptoms that prompted him to get checked out.

We do, however, know Jamie's been working in Atlanta on a film called "Back in Action" with costars Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz.

It's unclear how long Jamie will need to remain in the hospital, or if and when he'll be able to return to working on the movie.