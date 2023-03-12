Glenn Close Bows Out of Oscars Presenter Gig After Catching COVID
3/12/2023 11:04 AM PT
Glenn Close won't make the Oscars this year -- this after being tapped as one of the many presenters -- because she caught COVID ... which kinda leaves Harrison Ford hanging.
The actress contracted the virus just ahead of showtime and will be forced to miss Sunday's broadcast -- this according to her rep. Word is, she's fine, currently resting and isolating ... and, of course, is totally bummed out. It's unclear who, if anyone, will replace her.
Close was one of 40 different famous presenters who are set to take the stage and hand out statuettes -- and according to Vanity Fair, which says it caught the Oscars rehearsal this week, she was actually scheduled to be side by side with her old "Air Force One" costar.
Some might recall ... GC was the Veep in that one, while Harrison was the Prez. They didn't share much screen time together, but it was a pretty iconic flick with larger-than-life actors. Their Oscars appearance was meant to be a reunion of sorts, but now Ford might fly solo.
Other presenters for the Oscars include Samuel L. Jackson, Jessica Chastain, Hugh Grant, Sigourney Weaver, Antonio Banderas, Michael B. Jordan, Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, Melissa McCarthy, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield, Halle Berry, John Travolta and more.
It's gonna be a who's-who ... but it'll be down one big star. Get well soon!