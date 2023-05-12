Jamie Foxx's Daughter Says He's Out of Hospital and 'Recuperating'

Jamie Foxx's daughter has had enough of the internet running wild with theories about her dad, saying he's now out of the hospital and "recuperating."

Corinne Foxx took to Instagram Friday, writing, "Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

She continues, "We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

Unclear whether or not Foxx is doing any sort of rehab or physical therapy while out of the hospital -- and Corinne didn't include any new pics of her dad in the post.

Corinne's message comes on the heels of reports this week saying Foxx's family was preparing for the worst ... some even stating he was on life support.

TMZ broke the story last week, Jamie and Corinne were unable to perform their hosting duties on the FOX show "Beat Shazam" while he recovered and she stayed by his side. Nick Cannon has taken over those duties until Jamie is healthy enough to return.