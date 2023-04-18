Jamie Foxx's Double Takes His Place On Set Again While Actor Remains In Hospital

Jamie Foxx is still MIA for his latest flick, stuck in the hospital as doctors continue tests after his medical emergency ... and it appears producers of the film he was shooting are using a body double to complete it in his absence.

"Back In Action" is still going full steam ahead, with Jamie's costars Cameron Diaz and McKenna Roberts filming scenes with his double -- an actor named Chris.

Looks like things are going well, as he and Cameron were yukking it up on set Monday ... shooting a scene together as they walk out of a club.

Play video content BACKGRID

Worth noting he doesn't have telltale CGI dots on his face, so it seems it's being shot in a way that makes it look like Jamie is in the scene.

As we reported, a stunt double named Travis took Jamie's place last week ... days after the actor was rushed to the hospital for an unknown, serious medical emergency. Doctors are still performing tests to determine what caused Jamie's medical crisis.