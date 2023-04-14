Jamie Foxx's Double Shoots on Set as Doctors Run Tests in Hospital

As doctors perform a battery of tests on Jamie Foxx, producers of the movie he was shooting are clearly pivoting ... trying to figure out how to proceed in his absence.

Check out the pics from the set of "Back in Action" Thursday night ... where Jamie's stunt double, Travis Parker, was shooting a scene with McKenna Roberts.

TMZ broke the story ... Jamie's doctors still don't know what's at the root of a very serious medical emergency that landed him in the hospital Tuesday morning ... so serious family flew in from out of town to be with him.

Jamie will be in the hospital for at least a few more days, our sources say, and it's unclear when he'll be able to go back to work.

As we reported, we're told he has 8 shooting days left for the film in which he costars with Cameron Diaz, but production sources say they expect to wrap next week. Unclear how this information aligns.

