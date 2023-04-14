LeBron James Sends Prayers To Jamie Foxx ... After Medical Emergency

LeBron James is sending his thoughts and prayers to Jamie Foxx after the award-winning actor suffered a medical emergency earlier this week.

Foxx, who was in Atlanta shooting a movie with Cameron Diaz, was hospitalized on Tuesday with what we're told was a serious medical issue. We're told Jamie is improving, but is still in the hospital.

James -- who's preparing for the Memphis Grizzlies playoff series -- wrote a heartfelt message on Twitter after hearing about the 55-year-old actor's health scare.

"Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx!!!!" the Lakers star tweeted.

"Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽✨✨✨✨✨✨♥"

Jamie and LeBron are buddies ... in fact, Foxx does impressions of the 19x All-Star all the time. He even did it on the 'Jimmy Kimmel' show.

Outside of King James, former NFL star-turned-rapper Antonio Brown also sent well wishes to Foxx.

"Pray For Jamie Fox," AB said on Thursday. "Overly Love."

Sources tell TMZ that Foxx is doing a lot better since the medical emergency and is even joking with the family now.

We're told while Jamie has gotten better, he's likely to remain in the hospital for a few more days.