LeBron James Sends Prayers To Jamie Foxx After Medical Emergency
4/14/2023 6:37 AM PT
LeBron James is sending his thoughts and prayers to Jamie Foxx after the award-winning actor suffered a medical emergency earlier this week.
Foxx, who was in Atlanta shooting a movie with Cameron Diaz, was hospitalized on Tuesday with what we're told was a serious medical issue. We're told Jamie is improving, but is still in the hospital.
James -- who's preparing for the Memphis Grizzlies playoff series -- wrote a heartfelt message on Twitter after hearing about the 55-year-old actor's health scare.
"Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx!!!!" the Lakers star tweeted.
"Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽✨✨✨✨✨✨♥"
Jamie and LeBron are buddies ... in fact, Foxx does impressions of the 19x All-Star all the time. He even did it on the 'Jimmy Kimmel' show.
Outside of King James, former NFL star-turned-rapper Antonio Brown also sent well wishes to Foxx.
"Pray For Jamie Fox," AB said on Thursday. "Overly Love."
Sources tell TMZ that Foxx is doing a lot better since the medical emergency and is even joking with the family now.
We're told while Jamie has gotten better, he's likely to remain in the hospital for a few more days.
Speedy recovery, Jamie!!