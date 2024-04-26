O.J. Simpson's Cause Of Death Revealed

O.J. Simpson's official cause of death has been revealed ... one of the most infamous, high-profile Americans of all time died from prostate cancer, TMZ has learned.

Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson's longtime attorney and the executor of his estate, tells us he has received the death certificate for the disgraced former football superstar and actor, confirming our report that O.J. succumbed to cancer.

76-year-old Simpson died on April 10 after spending several months in hospice.

O.J. first revealed he was battling cancer -- although he didn't specify the form -- in May 2023, but suggested he'd beaten the disease.

However, Simpson looked frail in his last few public appearances, even using a cane to walk in January 2024.

Simpson, who was known for his pop culture and sports analysis on social media, last posted a video on X hours before the Super Bowl on February 11.

Days before his death, O.J. was released from hospice and sent home ... where he died surrounded by his family and friends.