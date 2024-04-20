O.J. Simpson Bank of America Credit Card Hits Auction Block After Death

O.J. Simpson's Bank of America credit card has hit the auction block ... and let's just say the seller is banking on it raking in some serious cash.

Jonathan Lepore is selling the business account card over at Goldin Auctions ... telling TMZ he snagged the piece of plastic, which expired in 2023, on eBay last summer for a steal at $70, adding it to his trove of sports memorabilia.

Later, Jonathan planned to gift the card to his pal's dad, who apparently used to chill with O.J. and Nicole Brown Simpson in the Hamptons during the '80s and early '90s.

But he tells us he hadn't bumped into him since ... and kinda, sorta forgot he even had it -- until, that is, the news of O.J.'s passing over a week ago jogged his memory.

As for the card itself, it displays mild peripheral wear and small spots of light discoloration -- also it hasn't been signed on the reverse side.

Goldin founder & CEO Ken Goldin draws on O.J. being responsible for some of the most memorable/horrific moments in our lifetimes, telling TMZ, "With OJ's recent passing, this card is a small piece of that story and we could see some exciting numbers at auction."