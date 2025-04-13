Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Julia Fox Shows Off Butt Cheeks in Daring Coachella Outfit

Julia Fox Shows Off Assets in Assless Chaps At Coachella

Published
Celebrities Attend 8th Annual Revolve Festival 2025
Julia Fox let it all hang out ... while hanging out at Coachella's Revolve Fest on Saturday!

Check it out ... the model proudly posed with her nearly bare butt to the camera, showing off her curves in assless chaps and sheer tights.

COACHELLA FASHION

The beige chaps are connected to a matching corset, which she paired with a tiny G-string thong and a brown leather cropped shawl with disconnected arm sleeves.

Charli XCX and Julia Fox
She finished the daring look with knee-high brown boots and a leather purse. Her short bob was slicked back, putting all the emphasis on her NSFW look.

julia fox oscars getty 3
Of course, Julia is no stranger to revealing looks. Just last month, she wore a completely see-through mesh dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, utilizing strands of hair extensions to strategically cover her lady parts.

bianca censori kanye west grammys
Her affinity for nearly naked outfits has drawn comparisons to Bianca Censori, who is married to her ex, Kanye West. Throughout their marriage, Bianca's fashion style has been defined by her basically nude looks -- including when she actually went naked to the Grammys red carpet this year.

The pair hasn't been spotted at Coachella so far, but in the meantime, check out all the stars who did make it to the desert's hottest festival!

