Julia Fox Shows Off Butt Cheeks in Daring Coachella Outfit

Julia Fox let it all hang out ... while hanging out at Coachella's Revolve Fest on Saturday!

Check it out ... the model proudly posed with her nearly bare butt to the camera, showing off her curves in assless chaps and sheer tights.

Play video content

The beige chaps are connected to a matching corset, which she paired with a tiny G-string thong and a brown leather cropped shawl with disconnected arm sleeves.

She finished the daring look with knee-high brown boots and a leather purse. Her short bob was slicked back, putting all the emphasis on her NSFW look.

Of course, Julia is no stranger to revealing looks. Just last month, she wore a completely see-through mesh dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, utilizing strands of hair extensions to strategically cover her lady parts.