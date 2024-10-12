Julia Fox Says She Deeply Regrets Dating Kanye West

Julia Fox says she never should've dated Kanye West ... calling their brief romance one of the most uncomfortable times of her life.

The dominatrix-turned-actress sat down for an interview with The Times, published early Saturday morning, saying she regrets dating the rap star ... claiming she wanted to keep their coupling low-key -- but, it went public without her OK.

JF says she thinks she was being used as a pawn during their relationship ... before confirming Ye's "the artist" she wrote about in her memoir "Down the Drain" -- a person she claims picked out her outfits, offered to pay for a boob job and asked her to sign an NDA.

Fox goes on to say the relationship put her in "the most uncomfortable position in my life and that’s saying a lot. I don’t want to be known for being anyone’s girlfriend."

Kanye and Julia dated briefly in late 2021/early 2022 ... spending just a few weeks together before calling off their relationship.

They did spend some memorable time together ... taking on Paris, France in fully leather outfits -- though JF later said in her memoir the couple fought pretty much the entire time.

While she dated Ye back in the day, Julia has since come out as a lesbian ... revealing the news via TikTok over the summer in a teasing TikTok.