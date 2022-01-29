Kanye West Shares Steamy Kiss with GF Julia Fox in Paris
1/29/2022 6:56 AM PT
Kanye West and Julia Fox posed for a scorching shot, presumably showing they're a full-on couple ... this in the wake of a slew of stories suggesting he's still obsessed with soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
Kanye and Julie struck the pose for photographer Danielle Levitt. It's a full-on kiss with lots of touching.
It's classic Ye. She's wearing a Jetson-like getup. Kanye settled for a black jacket and hoodie.
Apparently the pics were snapped during a dinner in Paris with Mos Def and Pusha T. They're in town for Paris Fashion Week, which seems to go down every other week.
The pics were posted on the heels of terrible allegations that Kanye has been spreading false rumors Pete has AIDS. Kanye's team calls it "nonsense," but sources tell TMZ they've heard the same thing DJ Akademiks claimed ... 'Kanye's been telling everybody within earshot."
Kanye's also threatened in song to kick Pete's ass.
What it's made everyone wonder ... how can Kanye have a new relationship when he seems obsessed with his old one?