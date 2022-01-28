Kanye West Allegedly Spreading Rumor Pete Davidson Has AIDS

Kanye West's bizarre behavior might be at a new low -- he's allegedly telling friends Pete Davidson's suffering with AIDS, and while the false rumor's gotten back to Pete ... people close to Ye are denying it.

Sources close to Davidson confirm what DJ Akademiks claimed earlier this week, "Kanye's been telling everybody within earshot" that Pete has AIDS. We're told Kanye's claim has made for a few awkward phone calls between Pete and mutual friends he has with Kanye -- who are confused and disturbed by the childish behavior.

Play video content Youtube/King Akademiks

Our sources say Kanye's brutal diss track, where he raps, "God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass" ... diss didn't come as much of a surprise to friends of either man, as he's been known to take shots in song.

But, those close to Pete are disturbed by the fact Kanye would allegedly use such a serious health issue to try and lash out at Pete.

However, one source close to Ye tells us the allegation he's spreading the rumor is "nonsense."

Yes, Kanye's made no secret of the fact he wanted to get back with Kim ... as recently as December he said as much during his concert at the L.A. Coliseum.