Kanye's Pete Davidson Diss Song Gets Eazy-E Seal of Approval from Daughter

Kanye West did Eazy-E proud with his new diss song aimed at Pete Davidson -- so says the late MC's own flesh and blood, who hears the "gangsta" coming through on the record.

We got Eazy's daughter, Ebie, in L.A., who told us Ye and Game's new track, 'Eazy,' gets two big thumbs up from her ... and a cosign on behalf of the EE family at large, it seems. The reason ... she thinks her dad's street vibes and spirit are reflected in the song -- thus, living up to his legacy.

If you didn't know, 'Eazy' samples Eazy-E's famous single "Eazy-Duz-It," which isn't necessarily a song aimed at anyone in particular ... but definitely dabbles in G things.

With that in mind, Ebie says Kanye paid proper homage to her pops ... 'cause she thinks the single is pretty damn vicious -- which seems to be the overall consensus. Ebie has a lot of love for Ye here ... telling us he can't do any wrong in her eyes, and that her father would've absolutely loved contributing to this if he was still around.

As you've probably heard by now ... Ye announced, through the new track, he wants to beat Pete's ass, but the bigger takeaway seems to be what he said about Kim and their kids. If anything, it's more of a Kardashian diss than a PD diss -- 'cause KW got a lot off his chest about his estranged in-laws.

He claimed the Kardashians take too much credit in raising their respective broods, claiming the kids are mostly being brought up by cameras and nannies ... instead of "real family."

Kanye also took some shots at his kids ... who, he suggests, are spoiled and raised to get everything they want. Whereas the Kardashians prefer to pamper their little ones, Ye raps about preferring an old-school parenting approach (Top Ramen reference FTW) ... and Ebie digs it!

